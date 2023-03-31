Asante Kotoko interim coach blames El Wak Sports Stadium pitch after draw against Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko interim coach Abdul Gazale has blamed the El Wak Sports Stadium pitch following his team’s 1-1 draw against Legon Cities.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead through captain Richard Boadu from the penalty spot before The Royals equalized Alex Aso in the second half.

Gazale blamed the poor nature of the pitch at the El Wak Sports Stadium as the team struggled to hold onto possession.

“We came here with a mindset that we are coming to take the three points. Unfortunately, we conceded a second half goal from our opponent so we’ll take it like that because we were thinking of getting the three maximum points,” He said after the game.

He added: “Looking at the the pitch, it was not helping us at all but as we are going, we will go back to the drawing board, work on few things and then start thinking about what to do in the next match.”

Asante Kotoko are in sixth position with 35 points after match week 23.