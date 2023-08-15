Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee commits to player comfort and team improvement

In a bid to rejuvenate their performance, the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the comfort and competitiveness of the playing squad.

Following a challenging previous season that saw them finish fourth, the Porcupine Warriors are determined to come back stronger and more focused.

In response to the dissolution of the board of directors and the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the life patron of the club, appointed a capable four-member IMC to steer the club's revival. Among them is Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, who visited the training grounds on Monday to convey a powerful message to the players.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua reassured the team that the IMC is fully dedicated to providing them with every possible advantage. He stated, "We are here to keep urging you on and like I have said before, we are always ready to do what it takes to make you feel comfortable."

Despite acknowledging the rebuilding process that lies ahead, Akwasi Awua emphasized that the committee has high expectations for the team's performance. "We know we are rebuilding, but we are expecting you to come out as a good team," he added.

The IMC comprises Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, former Black Stars coach Appiah, Dr Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who serves as the administrative manager.

As the new season approaches, Asante Kotoko are gearing up for their opening campaign, which will see them face Heart of Lions in a home game at the Baba Yara Stadium.