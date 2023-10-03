Asante Kotoko is not a ‘rebuilding’ club - Kotoko legend Joe Debrah

Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah has asserted that the club is not one that engages in rebuilding their team but rather signs mature players who are ready to deliver.

His comments comment in the wake of Prosper Ogum’s signing of players from lower tier sides with the view to rebuilding a solid team.

Ogum has admitted that he needs to work on the confidence of some of these new arrivals, given their lack of top flight experience.

Debrah insists rebuilding has never been the culture at his former club.

He told Kessben Sports: There is never a rebuilding at Kotoko. Kotoko is a team that has players who are ready from the start of the league. So, when the league starts, we just take off.

“So, if the coaches and people say we are rebuilding, we are watching.”

By Suleman Asante

