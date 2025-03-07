Asante Kotoko joins Hearts of Oak in Cheetah Cup 2025: Renewing a fierce rivalry

Ghanaian football giants Asante Kotoko SC enters the premium Cheetah Cup 2025, an exciting U-17 competition to be organized in Senya Beraku from August 17-24, 2025.

Hosted by Cheetah FC, the tournament is Ghana's response to international-standard youth football competitions, and it welcomes the top clubs across Africa.

Kotoko's involvement comes in the heels of their long-time rivals, Hearts of Oak, who left their mark in the competition a year ago.

The admission of the Young Porcupines, the U-17 team of Kotoko, will certainly spark the legendary rivalry between Ghana's two biggest clubs at the developmental level, giving fans a preview of the future stars of Ghanaian football.

With 24 teams from 13 countries participating this year, ranging from Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso clubs, the Cheetah Cup promises first-rate football and great exposure for youth talent.

Senegal's Be Sport Academy and Togo's New Born Academy will also be back, promising more international experience.

Kotoko's participation says a lot about their commitment to the development of young talent, as their Division 3 team already participates in Greater Kumasi's Group 1 league.

Their participation in the Cheetah Cup is a new beginning for Kotoko's youth program, which will set the stage for future domination.

With history, pride, and raw talent for sale, the battle between Kotoko and Hearts in the Cheetah Cup 2025 will be a captivating addition to the history of football in Ghana.