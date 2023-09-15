Asante Kotoko: Kwesi Appiah prioritises player development and fan support ahead of new season

Kwesi Appiah, the Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, is placing a strong emphasis on player development and fan support as the team gear up for the upcoming season.

"We don't want to force the players to win every game, but what we are more interested in is to see the players and the playing body improving good football," Appiah emphasised in an interview with the club's YouTube channel.

He went on to highlight the importance of fan engagement, stating, "The fans should also play their part because they are also important."

Appiah's comments come as Asante Kotoko prepare to begin their new season, with high hopes for the team's performance.

The club have made several signings and assembled a talented squad, with Appiah actively involved in the recruitment process.

Kotoko are set to kick off their campaign in the new season at home against newly promoted Heart of Lions.

While their pre-season results may not have been impressive, leaving some doubts in the minds of fans, Appiah has assured them in a positive manner.

"We strongly believe that the players we have assembled will perform so that we can secure a victory," he stated in an interview with the club's YouTube channel.

Appiah emphasised the importance of fan support for the newly formed team, particularly since most of the players are new to the club.

"The important thing is that with the players we have now, most of them are new, so this is the time for all the fans to come out in their numbers and offer their support to the team," he added.