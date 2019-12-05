Asante Kotoko leave for Cape Coast and Takoradi for double header friendlies

Asante Kotoko have left their Kumasi base to the Central Region for the first of their two friendlies this week.

The Porcupine Warriors will engage Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast before travelling to Takoradi for another game against Sky FC.

The Porcupine Warriors are preparing for the upcoming season after a series of friendlies in Kumasi.

Last Saturday, the Reds thrashed lower tier side Sampdoria 6-0 at the Adako Jachie training complex.

Asante Kotoko will play Hearts of Oak in the replay of the President Cup in Accra on December 15, 2019.

The Ghana Premier League kicks of on December 28th.