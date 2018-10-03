Asante Kotoko legend Ibrahim Sunday advises the club to lessen pressure on C.K Akunnor

Former Asante Kotoko great, Ibrahim Sunday has advised the club to channel their energies into winning the Ghana Premier League rather than the CAF Champions League.

Akunnor signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday after a fruitful discussion last week.

The former Black Stars captain was mandated to clinch an African title for the club in his three-year stay with the club.

But Ibrahim Sunday, who led the Kumasi-based outfit to their second African Cup of Champions victory in 1983, urged the club to lessen pressure on the incoming gaffer by focusing on winning the Ghana Premier League title before thinking about conquering Africa.

"Kotoko must target the league first. If they can win the league, then winning the CAF Champions League will be the next target," Sunday said on Happy FM.

"C.K Akunnor should be given time to win the league. He must be supported by fans and management. Asking CK Akunnor to win the CAF Champions League now is too early. Kotoko must get quality players because the coach can't win the CAF Champions League alone. The players must be good and do their part."

"I was able to win the CAF champions league thanks to the determination and dedication of my players."

"During my time at Kotoko management were supportive. They gave me whatever I needed and they listened to me, they were patient with me."

"Management shouldn't worry and bother C.K Akunnor. He must be given free hand to operate. C.K Akunnor should also tell management everything that he'll need in order to deliver silverware for them."

"I'm pleading with management to provide everything that CK Akunnor will need in order to achieve the set target. I got the needed help that's why I excelled. "It pains me that Kotoko hasn't won any major cup till date," he deduced.