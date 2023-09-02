Asante Kotoko legend Ibrahim Sunday believes Prosper Ogum is perfect fit for the club

Asante Kotoko legend Ibrahim Sunday has expressed his belief that Prosper Narteh Ogum is the ideal choice to lead the club.

Narteh Ogum, who previously guided the club to victory in the 2021/22 Premier League, has returned to Kotoko following recent changes in the club's management structure.

Sunday, who has a storied history with Asante Kotoko as a player and coach, believes that Narteh Ogum is the right person to lead the team forward.

"At the moment, it is good news for the club because he was there, he did well, and we hope he will get the same support from the players, the management, the directors, and the supporters," Sunday emphasized in a statement to Radio Gold.

He stressed the importance of support from all quarters for Narteh Ogum's success, saying, "Otherwise, he may not be able to do it if he doesn't get the support because they are interrelated. If he gets the support from all these angles, he will do well."

Sunday also emphasised the need for collective support to bring the club back to a strong and successful position.