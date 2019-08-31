Asante Kotoko legend Ibrahim Sunday urges players to win CAF Inter-club title

Asante Kotoko Legend Ibrahim Sunday has urged current players of the club to win a trophy in Africa so their names will forever be written in the history books.

Ibrahim Sunday was part of Asante Kotoko’s Africa Cup winning squad in the 1980’s and later became a coach of the club.

In an interview he urged the players to be determined, dedicated and play their hearts out for the club.

"I served Kotoko well both as a player and as a coach and I made history which is still been remembered. I won the best player both in Ghana and in Africa during my days at Kotoko"

"I will advise the current Kotoko players to be dedicated,determined and play their hearts out to write their names in the history books of Kotoko, he told Ashhfm

He added that the club should concerntrate on building infrastructure as they are far behind some big teams in Africa.

"Infrastructure wise,Kotoko is backwards because it should be at the same standards with Al Ahly,Esperance and the other big teams in Africa.

"Kotoko should try to get their own stadium and other modern training equipments because they have the greatest supporting base in Ghana"