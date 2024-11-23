Asante Kotoko legend Malik Jabir calls for support for under-pressure Prosper Narteh Ogum

Former Asante Kotoko legend and coach, Malik Jabir has called for support for under-pressure coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum following their horrendous performances.

The Porcupine Warriors after a brilliant start to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign have suffered four consecutive defeats which leave them at the 8th on the league log with 15 points.

Following their defeat at home against Nations FC, the fans of the club called for the sacking of the former WAFA head coach.

However, Jabir speaking to Kumasi-based Angel FM called for support for Narteh Ogum and his backroom staff.

Despite the poor performances, Jabir is convinced that with the right support, Narteh Ogum will succeed at the club.

"Prosper Ogum Narteh had a good start in his first season at Asante Kotoko but he is finding it difficult in his second coming," Jabir said.

"Everyone should support him and I believe he will succeed at Asante Kotoko," he added.

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to play Aduana FC in the Matchday 12 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa on Sunday.