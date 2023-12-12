Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti cautious about title hopes despite resurgence

Despite Asante Kotoko's recent surge in form, club legend Opoku Nti is refusing to get carried away with title hopes just yet.

The Porcupine Warriors have climbed to 7th position on the Ghana Premier League table thanks to four consecutive wins, including a 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Hearts of Oak that has sparked renewed optimism among fans.

However, speaking in an interview, Opoku Nti, who formerly served as the CEO of Kotoko, poured cold water on suggestions that the club could go all the way this season. "We are not halfway through the season, so I think it's too early to predict Kotoko will win the Ghana Premier League title," he cautioned.

While acknowledging the progress made by the team, Opoku Nti stressed the importance of maintaining consistency throughout the campaign. "If they continue like this, then for sure, they can annex it," he said, hinting that a strong finish to the season could still yield a successful outcome.

Kotoko face Great Olympics in their next game, and another positive result would further enhance their credentials.

Nonetheless, Opoku Nti's words serve as a reminder that there is still much work to be done before the club can start thinking about lifting the championship trophy.