Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti reflects on fulfilling career with club

Asante Kotoko legend Samuel Opoku Nti has expressed his deep satisfaction and fulfilment after playing for the club.

The former striker, who is fondly remembered by fans for his remarkable contributions and success story with the team, spoke about his journey and the profound influence of his father's unwavering support.

Recounting the origins of his affection for Asante Kotoko, Opoku Nti revealed that his father, a devoted fan of the club, had a significant impact on his early exposure to the game.

Despite being a police officer, his father's love for football and his allegiance to the club ignited Opoku Nti's own passion for Asante Kotoko from the tender age of 6. He fondly reminisced about accompanying his father to watch Kotoko's matches, cherishing those shared moments.

"My dad loved football, despite him being a Police Officer. He was an ardent supporter of the club, and that was how I also developed love for Asante Kotoko at the age of 6, and I went with him to watch Kotoko play. Though my mum never wanted me to play football, I had the support of my dad," the 62-year-old legend revealed in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.

Regarding his journey from playing in local colts' teams to representing Asante Kotoko, Opoku Nti disclosed that he was initially discovered by the Porcupine Warriors in 1978 during his colt's days in Kumasi. His talent caught the attention of Kotoko when they played a friendly match against Highlanders at the Kumasi Sports Stadium. Invited to participate in the game, Opoku Nti showcased his skills and left a lasting impression, further solidifying his dream of playing for the beloved club.

"I was first discovered by Kotoko in 1978 in Kumasi when Kotoko played in a friendly encounter against Highlanders at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, and I was invited to partake in that game. I had a very good game, and at that point, I knew I would play for Kotoko because of the love I had for the club. That was how I joined Kotoko," he added.

Opoku Nti was part of the Kotoko team that won the CAF Champions League in 1982, the Porcupine Warriors last success on the continent till date.