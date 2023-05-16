Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti reveals sabotage of Black Stars call-up

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti has disclosed how an official sabotaged his invitation to play for the Black Stars.

The former Ghanaian international explained that he received the official call-up but never got his ticket to arrive from Switzerland where he was plying his trade.

According to him, it was explained to him that the ticket was withheld by an official who succeeded in blocking the move.

"I think it was within that period player exodus started. I don't want to be controversial but I think the football administrators should be truthful. While I was in Switzerland, I remember we had a match here(in Ghana) against Benin and I had information that I'd been called.

"So I was waiting for my ticket. After waiting for a while, I called Kwabena Yeboah and asked what was going on. When he checked, somebody had withheld my ticket that I should come," he told dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on Youtube.

"So our football will not improve with all these things because we don't take the right people to do the job for us. I don't see the reason why because of your selfish interest the whole nation should suffer.

"If it is obvious somebody can play, why don't you put him? If we are not truthful with things, it won't be easy for us."