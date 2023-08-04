GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 August 2023
Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi blames e-ticketing for poor attendance at Ghana Premier League centres
Sarfo Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi has attributed the poor attendance at Ghana Premier League matches to the purchase of tickets electronically.

According to Gyamfi, this discourages persons who do not know how to access this platform from attending games. He is therefore calling for a hybrid system where tickets could also be purchased at the gates as was previously done.

“Not all people are educated so they find it difficult to buy the e-tickets. If they don’t get people to assist them in buying the tickets, they won’t show up for the game. The only thing is, at least there must be an option to buy the tickets manually. When we do both together, it will help the football. So, I will plead with the authorities to combine both media,” Gyamfi appealed.

“Since the start of the e-ticketing, attendance to matches has reduced drastically. Some people say they won’t show up because of the e-ticketing,” he added

By Suleman Asante

