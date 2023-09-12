Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi calls for extended preparation time ahead of new season

Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi has expressed the need for an additional month of preparation to ensure the team's players are in peak physical condition for the upcoming season.

The new season will start this weekend, but Gyamfi doubts his former club are ready.

Gyamfi emphasised the importance of player fitness in preventing injuries, pointing out that currently, three players are sidelined due to injuries. He stated, "If you are fit and playing, you have no problem."

He added that he is praying for Goldfields, commonly known as Ashantigold, to file an injunction against the league's start, providing Asante Kotoko with an additional month to ensure their players' fitness.

In the previous season, Kotoko finished fourth with 52 points after 34 games. The club has assembled a young squad, and head coach Prosper Ogum is confident that his team will perform well in the upcoming season.