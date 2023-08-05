Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi explains how superstition in football led him to suspension

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder has revealed that a direction to help Kotoko stop their opponents, Hearts of Oak from succeeding in an alleged juju (black magic) operation cost him an eight-match ban.

The 56-year-old explained that during a President Cup encounter between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in 1990, he initially denied the then-president a handshake and deflated footballs which were brought in by their opponent in compliance with an alleged whistleblower who had informed the Kotoko of the operations of Hearts of Oak

The former Ghanaian international said that his action was in retaliation to President Rawlings' suspected involvement in a scheme to ensure Kotoko's loss to rival Hearts of Oak.

The events leading up to the game and an odd encounter with a small boy who made startling predictions regarding the outcome of the game were described by Sarfo Gyamfi.

During the Kotoko team's warm-up, the small youngster reportedly approached them and boldly predicted that Hearts of Oak will win with four goals.

Despite the fact that his father worked for the rival team, Kotoko, he insisted that he was a devoted follower of that team.

“While we were warming up, this young boy came to our base and said Hearts will beat us by four goals and that he is an ardent supporter of Kotoko but his dad works for Hearts of Oak,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“Hearts will come with four blue and white balls prior to the game and we must ensure all four balls are deflated and also make sure one of our players refuses to shake hands with Rawlings because he had the flag of Hearts of Oak around his wrist which will help Hearts to beat us.

“We the players agreed and I volunteered to be the one not to shake hands with Rawlings. I ordered four pins which I will use to deflate the ball. We planned and it was well executed but after the FA found out and I was summoned before the Disciplinary Committee and banned for eight games”, he added.