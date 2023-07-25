GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Asante Kotoko legend Wilberforce Mfum begs fans to be patient with team

Published on: 25 July 2023
Asante Kotoko legend Wilberforce Mfum begs fans to be patient with team
Wilberforce Mfum

Asante Kotoko great, Wilberforce Mfum has appealed to fans of the club to be patient with the team as they aim to recover from their disappointing season.

The 86-year-old has pleaded with the fans to bear with the team in difficult times.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to defend their Premier League title as they ended the 2022/23 season in fourth position.

One of the low points of that campaign was the poor attendance they recorded at their home grounds, the Baba Yara Stadium.

Following the reappointment of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach of the club, and a renewed commitment by club owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to rebuild, Mfum has called on their fans to be patient with the team.

He told Kessben Sports: “You can’t rebuild a team in a year. They (Kotoko fans) have to be patient because as a team you can win, lose, or draw. When we lose, we must accept it and correct our mistakes and move on. There is no team that can play 20 matches without losing. Let’s accept that we are training these young lads as the future of the team.”

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more