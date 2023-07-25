Asante Kotoko legend Wilberforce Mfum begs fans to be patient with team

Asante Kotoko great, Wilberforce Mfum has appealed to fans of the club to be patient with the team as they aim to recover from their disappointing season.

The 86-year-old has pleaded with the fans to bear with the team in difficult times.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to defend their Premier League title as they ended the 2022/23 season in fourth position.

One of the low points of that campaign was the poor attendance they recorded at their home grounds, the Baba Yara Stadium.

Following the reappointment of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach of the club, and a renewed commitment by club owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to rebuild, Mfum has called on their fans to be patient with the team.

He told Kessben Sports: “You can’t rebuild a team in a year. They (Kotoko fans) have to be patient because as a team you can win, lose, or draw. When we lose, we must accept it and correct our mistakes and move on. There is no team that can play 20 matches without losing. Let’s accept that we are training these young lads as the future of the team.”

By Suleman Asante