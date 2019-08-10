Asante Kotoko Life Patron heaps praise on hardworking Accra representative Edmund Ackah

Asante Kotoko Life Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has praised the club's Accra Representative Edmund Ackah for his "dedication, hard work and personal sacrifice".

Ackah, an experienced football administrator, starting working officially for the club since 2003.

But started first with the Circles (the umbrella body for Asante Kotoko supporters) in 1996.

Ackah was part of the Management members who led the team to Manhyia Palace to receive the King's blessings before they left for Nigeria.

''You are Edmund Ackah,'' Otumfuo asked. ''I have been hearing about you. I know about the good works you are doing for the club; your selflessness, loyalty and dedication to the work. Keep up with it.

''Don’t look at the lack of financial reward because that would demotivate you. Don't take it like you are doing it for yourself but rather take it as you are doing it for me and the Ashanti Kingdom.

"I am very happy with the love you have for the club and your dedication. You are always around almost every time to offer your support. That is very good. Keep it up.''

Ackah respectfully murmured: "Thank you, your majesty" in his response.

He told Kotoko Express that, he was overwhelmed and also encouraged by Otumfuo’s praise.

"It came to me as a surprise," he said. "Who would have thought that Nana would give me such comforting words? That was a priceless endorsement.

''At Kotoko, we serve. I am glad that my services and love for the club has been noticed.

"My deputy Nana Kwame Dankwah and I are based in Accra. I have spent most of my time supporting and also working for the club from there.

''There are people who think that, we don't deserve to come close to Management because we are Accra-based. The King's endorsement is therefore not for me alone but for Nana Kwame as well.

"It has encouraged me to work harder.

"In life, there are always people looking at you in whatever you do. Kotoko is in my blood. I take pride in serving Kotoko."