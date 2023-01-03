Asante Kotoko loan out midfielder Mudasiru Salifu to Saudi Arabian club Al Batin

Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has completed a transfer move to Saudi Arabia Pro League outfit Al Batin FC on a short-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

Salifu is joining Al Batin for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after a successful loan spell at Moldovan champions Sherrif Tiraspol where he joined in July last year.

Al Batin have the option to sign the 25-year-old midfielder permanently if he excels during his short stint.

Salifu made 21 appearances in all competitions for Sherrif in the Moldovan League, UEFA Champions League qualifications, UEFA Europa League playoff and the Europa League group stages.

Al Batin are currently languishing bottom of the Saudi Pro League with just a point after 11 rounds of matches and Salifu's addition will be required to improve things going forward.

Salifu becomes the second Ghanaian player to play for Al Batin after former Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah from July 2021 to January 2022.