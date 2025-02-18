Asante Kotoko maintain boycott despite training return

Asante Kotoko have announced the resumption of training for their senior team but remain firm in their decision not to participate in official matches until justice is served for the tragic killing of their supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong.

The club, in a statement, reiterated their deep pain over the incident and their unwavering resolve to ensure accountability.

“The wounds from that dark day have not healed, and our resolve for justice remains as strong as ever,” the statement read.

Following consultations with the medical department, the club has deemed it necessary for players to return to training to maintain their physical and mental well-being.

However, Kotoko emphasised that this move does not signal a change in their stance regarding competitive football.

The club has engaged key government officials, including the Minister of Sports, Kofi Adams, the Minister of Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to push for justice.

Kotoko also called on the Attorney General’s department to expedite efforts to prosecute those responsible.

“Our position remains unchanged; we will not compete in any official matches until meaningful and decisive actions are taken to secure justice and protect the future of our game,” the club stated.

Kotoko reaffirmed their commitment to honouring Frimpong’s memory and ensuring that such tragic incidents never happen again.