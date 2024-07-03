Asante Kotoko makes move for experienced midfielder Razak Kasim

Asante Kotoko have made a move to sign former Great Olympics captain Razak Kasim to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season as per local media sources.

The experienced midfielder is a free agent after parting ways with Olympics and is open to joining the Porcupine Warriors.

Talks have commenced between the club and Kasim, with the aim of reaching an agreement in the ongoing transfer window.

Kasim, 30, is seen as a valuable addition to any team, having featured in 30 games for Olympics in the previous season.

His defensive midfield skills are highly sought after, and Asante Kotoko Kotoko believes he is the perfect fit for their team.

Despite interest from rivals Hearts of Oak, no official offer has been made for Kasim yet.

The signing of Kasim would be a significant boost for Asante Kotoko Kotoko, as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

With his experience and skills, Kasim would be a valuable asset to the team, and fans would be eager to see him in action.

The transfer window is still open, and it remains to be seen where Kasim will ply his trade in the upcoming season.