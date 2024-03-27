Asante Kotoko management stands firm behind under-fire coach Prosper Ogum

Amid a string of poor results, Asante Kotoko's management has issued a statement offering full support to coach Prosper Ogum.

The Porcupine Warriors have suffered four consecutive defeats, leaving them trailing by 10 points from the top spot.

The team's dismal performance has sparked calls for Ogum's dismissal, but the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has unequivocally backed the coach.

Ogum faced boos from fans during a recent match, as frustrations grew over the team's dwindling chances of clinching this season's title.

"Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum remains at post, contrary to speculations about his imminent dismissal," the statement affirmed.

"The IMC acknowledges the concerns raised by our cherished supporters regarding our current situation. It must be placed on record that management is equally not enthused with our results and deem it unacceptable. However, the IMC is committed to ensuring that there is a quick turnaround in our current fortunes."

"In our quest to achieve this, various steps have been taken, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff and not the dismissal of the head coach."

"We therefore urge our fans and all stakeholders to remain calm and continue to support our club in these turbulent times."

"We also thank you for all the concerns raised as well as your contributions, for which the IMC will give it the needed consideration. In the meantime, we all must unite and have absolute trust in our coaches to reclaim the stride with which we ended the first round."

Kotoko are set to face Bechem United on Saturday, aiming to bounce back to winning ways.