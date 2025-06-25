Asante Kotoko means a lot to me – New recruit Johnson Owusu Oppong

Asante Kotoko new recruit Johnson Owusu Oppong has vowed to do his best for the Porcupine Warriors after securing a dream move to the club.

The former Dreams FC star joins the Porcupine Warriors as one of the new signings, as the club gear up for the new campaign. Oppong penned a two-year deal with Kotoko to strengthen the team for the 2025/26 season.

Known for his silky footwork and attacking instincts, Oppong returns to the Ghana Premier League after impressing in stints both locally and abroad.

Speaking to the club’s media, the former Dreams FC winger downplayed pressure at Kotoko while promising to his best for the team.

“You always feel the pressure anywhere you go as a player. I know Kotoko is a very big club so the demand will be high, but I’m here to do my best for the club. Asante Kotoko means a lot to me” he said.

His time at Dreams FC was particularly memorable, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s historic journey to the semi-finals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

That run not only showcased his talent but also proved his ability to shine on the continental stage.

Oppong’s football journey has also taken him to Europe, where he featured for Portuguese side C.S. Maritimo over four seasons, as well as stints with FC Zlin in the Czech Republic and KF Kukesi in Albania.

These experiences have shaped him into a more complete and mature player - attributes that Kotoko head coach Karim Zito will be eager to harness.

As the club prepares to re-enter the CAF Confederation Cup after a two-year absence, Oppong’s arrival adds much-needed depth and dynamism to the flanks.