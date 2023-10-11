Asante Kotoko midfield dynamo Justice Blay delighted to make injury comeback in Accra Lions win

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay has expressed gratitude to his teammates, fans of the club and technical team for supporting him as he made his return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The former Medeama SC midfielder has been out for almost a year with an injury but came off the bench against Accra Lions to help the Porcupine Warriors to their first win of the season.

Kalo Ouattara rose high to score late as the Reds return to Kumasi with all three points.

"First of all I thank God for helping me come back, I also thank the fans and the team for their prayers and making an appearance in the game against Accra Lions," he told Asante Kotoko media.

"It's been a while that we won a game but we followed the instructions of our coaches and we got the win which is a big relief," he added.

"So I'm thankful to all the supporters, the players and the technical team."

Kotoko will host Aduana Stars on Sunday with Blay set to start his first game since recovering.