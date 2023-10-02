Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Yahaya encourages fans amid slow start

Asante Kotoko's Baba Yahaya has called on the club's fans to remain supportive despite the team's slow start to the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled in the early stages of the season, securing just two points from their first three games.

They began the season with a draw against Heart of Lions, followed by a defeat to Bibiani Goldstars.

Their most recent match against Karela United ended in a 1-1 draw, with Yahaya coming off the bench to score a late equaliser.

Despite the team's less-than-ideal start, Yahaya expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and urged them not to lose faith.

He stated, "The results are not coming but we thank them for coming in their numbers to support us. They shouldn’t give up on us. We hope the results will start coming and they will be happy."

Baba Yahaya's goal against Karela United pic.twitter.com/feZdyeKUMb — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) October 1, 2023

Currently, Kotoko sit 17th in the league table five points behind league leaders Bofoakwa Tano.

The midfielder was named man of the match in the draw against Karela United.