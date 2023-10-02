GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Yahaya encourages fans amid slow start

Published on: 02 October 2023
Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Yahaya encourages fans amid slow start

Asante Kotoko's Baba Yahaya has called on the club's fans to remain supportive despite the team's slow start to the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled in the early stages of the season, securing just two points from their first three games.

They began the season with a draw against Heart of Lions, followed by a defeat to Bibiani Goldstars.

Their most recent match against Karela United ended in a 1-1 draw, with Yahaya coming off the bench to score a late equaliser.

Despite the team's less-than-ideal start, Yahaya expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and urged them not to lose faith.

He stated, "The results are not coming but we thank them for coming in their numbers to support us. They shouldn’t give up on us. We hope the results will start coming and they will be happy."

 

Currently, Kotoko sit 17th in the league table five points behind league leaders Bofoakwa Tano.

The midfielder was named man of the match in the draw against Karela United.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more