Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Gyamfi cleared of any wrongdoing amid bribery allegation

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Sarfo Duku has disclosed that Emmanuel Gyamfi has been cleared of any wrongdoing following reports that he had a secret meeting with AshantiGold's bankroller, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong.

The Porcupine Warriors management summoned the pacey wideman over an alleged bribery scandal on Monday.

However, after the meeting the management came into realization that there is nothing substantial in the speculation.

"Emmanuel Gyamfi confirmed he saw Dr. Kwaku Frimpong on the said day but didn't meet him as it was speculated. He rather went to meet Sadick Adams and it happened Dr. Kwaku Frimpong was around and they had a chat," Sarfo Duku told Oyerepa FM.

"After hearing from him, management decided to clear him and advised him on how to go about such things."

"Another important thing was that he assured management is that he will extend his contract with us for two more years we have agreed on that."