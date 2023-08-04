GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison dreams of joining German side Borussia Dortmund

Published on: 04 August 2023
Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison dreams of joining German side Borussia Dortmund
Enoch Morrison

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Enoch Morrison has revealed that his childhood dream has been to play for German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old is confident of securing a deal to play outside the country in the near future and hopes to make an appearance for the Black and Yellow before hanging his boots.

“Since my childhood, I have liked the yellow and black jersey of Dortmund. That’s my favourite team. I don’t joke with Dortmund. That’s my dream. Once I put on a Dortmund jersey, I am done. Even my mum knows this. I am a Barcelona fan but I like Dortmund,” Morrison told Kessben Sports.

The enterprising midfielder joined Kotoko from King Faisal and his contract will expire in 2025. He made 31 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last season, netting three goals and providing two assists.

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more