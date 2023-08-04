Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison dreams of joining German side Borussia Dortmund

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Enoch Morrison has revealed that his childhood dream has been to play for German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old is confident of securing a deal to play outside the country in the near future and hopes to make an appearance for the Black and Yellow before hanging his boots.

“Since my childhood, I have liked the yellow and black jersey of Dortmund. That’s my favourite team. I don’t joke with Dortmund. That’s my dream. Once I put on a Dortmund jersey, I am done. Even my mum knows this. I am a Barcelona fan but I like Dortmund,” Morrison told Kessben Sports.

The enterprising midfielder joined Kotoko from King Faisal and his contract will expire in 2025. He made 31 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last season, netting three goals and providing two assists.

By Suleman Asante