Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison reflects on transition challenges

Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison has candidly admitted that he has fallen short of replicating his impressive form from his time at former club King Faisal since joining the Porcupine Warriors.

The 23-year-old's standout performances at King Faisal earned him a move to Kotoko before the commencement of the 2022/23 season.

While acknowledging the disparity in his current performance compared to his exploits at King Faisal, Morrison pointed out that the transition in roles could also be a contributing factor to his struggles.

Morrison explained, "I have not even done 30% of what I did at King Faisal. The way I played at King Faisal is different from how I am playing now. I wouldn't blame myself so much because I used to play the number 10 role at King Faisal but at Kotoko, I play in different roles. I have played 31 matches and never played as number 10."

He emphasized that his assessment wasn't meant to assign blame but rather to acknowledge the adaptability required in the game. "This is not to say it is somebody’s fault. It is part of the game. I have to adopt to the system. I even played at left-back at a point. I have to play because it is something I can do."

Morrison's versatility has seen him contribute across various positions on the field, which has also affected his overall performance. In the previous season's Premier League campaign, he scored three goals and provided two assists for Kotoko.