Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison sends message to Hearts of Oak ahead of Super Clash 

Published on: 02 March 2023
Enock Morrison

 

Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison has sent a strong warning to fierce rivals Hearts of Oak ahead of the Super Clash on Sunday.

The two Ghanaian giants face off in the Ghana Premier League match day 20 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game will also serve as the President Cup.

Morrison scored the only goal of the game as Asante Kotoko defeated Bechem United to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League  on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The win ended Asante Kotoko's winless run and also took them to the second position on the league table.

Morrison was adjudged Player of the Match after the game and has sent a message to their arch-rivals ahead of Sunday's game.

"3points A goal And Man of the match Tell them we are coming on Sunday"

 

