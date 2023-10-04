 Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay returns from injury ahead of clash with Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko have received a significant boost ahead of their upcoming match against Accra Lions on Monday, with the return of their star midfielder, Justice Blay, who had been sidelined due to injury.

Blay had been absent from the team's last three matches in the Ghana Premier League, leaving a noticeable void in their midfield.

His injury had occurred during Asante Kotoko's pre-season training, forcing him to spend time in the treatment room.

However, the highly-talented defensive midfielder has now recuperated and is set to make his comeback in Asante Kotoko's league game against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Blay's absence was keenly felt by Asante Kotoko in recent matches, as the team struggled to secure victories. They endured a string of three league matches without a win, managing draws against Heart of Lions and Karela United at home while suffering a defeat to Bibiani Goldstars at Dun's Park in Bibiani.

With Justice Blay's return, Asante Kotoko will be hoping to regain their winning form and secure a positive result against Accra Lions as they continue their Ghana Premier League campaign.