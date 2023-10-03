Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay returns to training after injury layoff

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay is on the verge of making his return to action after a long-term injury layoff.

The talented midfielder is expected to be named in the squad for Asante Kotoko's upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture against Accra Lions, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Blay had been sidelined due to an injury that kept him out of action for the team's first three games of the season. However, there is good news for Kotoko fans, as Blay has rejoined his teammates and resumed training.

To assess his match fitness and readiness, Asante Kotoko has arranged a friendly match against Namoro Academy. This friendly fixture, set to take place at Paa Joe Park in Kumasi on Wednesday, will provide an opportunity for Blay to regain his form and for coach Prosper Ogum to consider his options.

The return of Justice Blay is a welcome boost for Asante Kotoko, who have been eager to secure positive results after a somewhat disappointing start to the season. With Blay's experience and skills back in the lineup, Kotoko aims to turn their fortunes around and secure a victory against Accra Lions.

Coach Prosper Ogum, who led Kotoko to a league title in 2021, will be pleased to have one of his key players back in contention as the team look to improve their performance.