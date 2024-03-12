Asante Kotoko midfielder Kyei Dwamena ruled out for six weeks

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kyei Dwamena will be out for six weeks after suffering an injury in the game against Karela United.

Dwamena limped off during the match against Karela United after suffering a Jones Fracture to his left foot.

His absence was confirmed in a statement released on the club's website.

"Michael Kyei Dwamena will be out for a period of six weeks following an injury he sustained last Saturday. The midfielder was taken off before full-time in our 1-0 defeat to Karela United in Nalerigu, following a bad tackle. A careful medical examination by the club’s medical team yesterday revealed that the midfielder has suffered â€˜Jones Fracture of the left foot’," wrote the club.

Dwamena joins winger Isaac Agyapong and Sherif Mohammed on the injury list ahead of their game against Accra Lions in midweek.