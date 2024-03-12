Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena out for six weeks with injury

Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena is set to miss several weeks of action due to a serious injury he sustained during the team's recent Ghana Premier League match against Karela United.

The 24-year-old player suffered a Jones fracture and will be sidelined for at least six weeks, according to the club's medical team.

Dwamena, who joined Kotoko from WAFA before the start of the current season, has been a key player for the team, featuring in most of their games and scoring one goal.

However, he did not start in the match against Karela United, but was brought on as a substitute in the 75th minute.

Unfortunately, he was unable to complete the game due to the injury.

The news of Dwamena's injury comes as a significant blow to Kotoko, who are already dealing with injuries to other players, including Isaac Oppong and Sherif Mohammed.

The team's medical staff has confirmed that Dwamena will require at least six weeks of recovery time, which means he will miss several crucial matches for the club.

Kotoko, who are third in the league, are pushing to win the title this season.