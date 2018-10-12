Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Yeboah dispels 'untrue' reports he was sacked from training

Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Yeboah has refuted reports that he was sacked from the training ground for reporting late.

Earlier this week, reports emerged in the media that Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akunnor turned the player away for not being punctual.

The 21-year-old's excuse for being late was deemed implausible and had to be sent home.

However, the player has come out to reject the reports before expounding why he was not allowed to join his colleagues in training.

"It is never true that I was sacked from the training ground on Monday by Coach CK Akunnor as it's being speculated," he told Ashh FM.

"I was sick on that day so I got to the training ground late and I told coach Akakpo Patron and he told me to sit aside while other players were training so when those around saw that I was sitting aside whiles the players were training that's why they thought I was sacked by the Coach.

"I was surprised when I heard the news that I have been sacked by the coach for reporting late to training on Monday."

"CK Akunnor is a father for all and I don't think he [CK Akunnor] will do anything to hurt any player in the team."

"I'm well and have started training with the team."

Yeboah is expected to play a role for the Porcupine Warriors when they engage the Black Stars in a friendly match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.