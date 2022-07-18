Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu moves to Moldova as he signs for FC Sheriff Tiraspol 

Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has joined Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol after a successful trial.

Following an agreement with Kotoko and the player passing a mandatory medical examination, the club announced Salifu as their new player.

"FC Sheriff staff is pleased to welcome Mudasira Salifu and wishes him success in our club’s yellow and black shirt," Sheriff wrote on Facebook.

In the last three years, the midfielder was a mainstay for Kotoko, helping them win the Ghana Premier League.

He scored two goals in 28 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors in the title success last season.

He is one of the highly-rated midfielders in Ghana and is tipped to have a successful time in Moldova.

Mudasiru has joined former Kotoko teammate Razak Abalora at FC Sheriff. However, Sheriff, now have five Ghanaians on their books. Black Stars midfielder Edmund Addo, Patrick Kpozo, and Khalid Basit play for them.