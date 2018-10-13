Asante Kotoko midfielder Naby Laye Keita excites Baba Yara crowd despite defeat against Black Stars

Asante Kotoko were beaten by the Black Stars of Ghana 3-0 on Friday in a friendly encounter but it is Kotoko’s new recruit Naby Laye Keita that excited the Babayara crowd with a bold performance.

Naby Keita who is a former player of Horoya AC is popularly known as the Balotelli of Guinea football and on Friday in front of a big crowd the Guinean sensation never trembled coming up against the likes of Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Mubarak Wakaso, and co.

Don’t get things wrong. Keita didn’t score. He didn’t decide anything but what he did was an exhibition of soccer skill.

He tried to dribble everyone he faced when he had the ball.

His successful take on against Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey in the second half was one of the best moments of the game.

The attacking winger recovered an overhit cross by Kwame Boahene from the right side. Keita had Amartey to beat which he did excellent after a brilliant exhibition of skill but he could not shake Lawrence Ati Zigi’s net.

Keita was playing his first game since arriving in Kumasi but his level of confidence was absolutely what C.K Akonnor will desire of his players to succeed.

This was a bold performance from the Guinean who alongside Kwame Boahene and Songné Yacouba are the most technically gifted players on the Kotoko team.

From what we saw on Friday fans of Kotoko can start believing this group of Kotoko players can achieve big things for the club.

Obed Owusu should start to worry now as Keita who took his place in the game made sure the former Berekum Chelsea player is a forgotten man so far as the game on Friday was concerned.

