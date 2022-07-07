Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Boadu feels GPL teams played soft for Yaw Annor to win goal king

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Boadu is not convinced by some of the goals scored by Yaw Annor to win the golden boot.

According to the former Medeama player, some clubs played soft for the ex-Ashantigold player to win the goal king ahead of Kotoko forward Franck Mbella.

Yaw Annor beat Mbella to the top scorer award after scoring 22 goals in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

“For Yaw Annor, I'll say some of the Ghana Premier League clubs played soft with AshantiGold SC for him to score,” Boadu told Kumasi-based radio station Wontumi FM.

“I'm telling you the truth, some Premier League clubs played soft games with AshantiGold SC for him [Yaw Annor] to score to increase his goal tally," he added.

“There were some goals which you could see that the goals were manufactured."

Meanwhile, Yaw Annor has completed a five-year move to the Egyptian topflight league after joining Ismaily.