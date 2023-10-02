Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey confident of victory against Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has expressed confidence that his team will secure a win against Accra Lions in their upcoming Ghana Premier League match.

The Porcupines have had a challenging start to the season, failing to secure a victory in their first three matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-1 draw against Karela United.

Despite the team's struggles, Lamptey remains optimistic about their prospects and assured the club's fans of an upcoming victory. "As a player for Asante Kotoko, I know a defeat is not a good thing for the club, so the fans should expect a win against Accra Lions," Lamptey stated after the Karela United match.

Lamptey, who recently returned from injury, acknowledged that the team's results this season have been disappointing. However, he encouraged the fans to continue supporting the team during this challenging period, saying, "We are in a difficult moment, but I urge the supporters to keep supporting us, and I know we will never disgrace them."

Asante Kotoko will aim to turn their season around and secure a much-needed victory when they face Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium next Monday.