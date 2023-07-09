GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey laments poor state of pitches in Ghana Premier League

Published on: 09 July 2023
Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey has bemoaned the poor state of pitches of Ghana Premier League teams and has disclosed that it is taking the shine off the competition.

The 26-year-old joined Kotoko from Inter Allies in 2021 and has made 51 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors, netting four goals and providing three assists. He also won the Ghana Premier League title in his first season at the club.

The WAFA old boy has revealed that his only challenge with the Ghana Premier League is the bad state of pitches.

He told Kessben Sports: “When you compare the Ghana Premier League to other leagues, I will say our pitches are not the best. It’s only Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadium I can say are okay. When I play at Berekum, I don’t feel okay but I am okay playing at the Baba Yara Stadium. I always say that my only concern with the Ghana Premier league is our pitches. I have to be honest with you. It is even difficult to travel with the ball on them.”

