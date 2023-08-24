Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey left behind by team bus in hilarious road trip mishap

Amid laughter and camaraderie, Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has recounted a comical incident where he was accidentally left behind by the team bus during a road trip to an away match.

The unexpected event occurred as the team was en route to face Great Olympics in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League at their newly-adopted home in Sogakope.

During a pit stop at the popular Linda Dor restaurant for the players and officials to refresh themselves, Lamptey, who was on board the bus, decided to make use of the washroom facilities. To his surprise, upon returning from the restroom, he discovered that the team bus had continued on its journey without him.

Sharing his side of the story with Kotoko's media team, Lamptey recalled the bewilderment he felt in that moment, compounded by the fact that he had left his wallet and phones on the bus. "When I returned from the washroom, the bus had left me behind. I could see the bus on the road going but there was nothing I could do. All my phones were on the bus, I didn't know what to do," he recounted with a chuckle.

Lamptey's predicament took on an amusing twist as he realized the unique situation he was in. "All I said was something would happen in this match because errr. Everyone was watching me because I was in a Kotoko kit," he added with a grin.

Thinking on his feet, Lamptey managed to flag down a private car headed in the same direction, thanks to the recognition of the iconic Kotoko kit he was wearing. "Kotoko is a big club so while standing by the roadside I was lucky. I stopped one private car that was heading towards the same route," he recounted.

His quick thinking and resourcefulness paid off when he borrowed a phone from someone in the car and repeatedly called his own number. Eventually, his teammate Mohammed Sherif answered, alerting the team bus to stop and wait for Lamptey's return.