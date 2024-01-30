Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey linked with move to Libyan side Al Ta'awon

Asante Kotoko's midfield gem, Richmond Lamptey is reportedly on the radar of Libyan outfit Al Ta'awon.

The red-hot midfielder could leave the Porcupine Warriors if a deal is reached between the players and the two clubs.

Lamptey has been in fine form in the Ghana Premier League this season, playing a leading role in Asante Kotoko's form in the first half of the campaign.

The former Inter Allies player was part of Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire but failed to make an appearance as the Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage.

He is expected to join his Kotoko teammates this week as preparations begin for the second half of the season.

The Ghana Premier League has already lost one player to the Libyan league after Lamptey's Black Stars teammate, Jonathan Sowah joined Al Nasr in January.