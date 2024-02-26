Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey loses father

Deputy captain of Asante Kotoko, Richmond Lamptey, has sadly lost his father Mr Odarkwei Lamptey.

The Kotoko midfielder's father passed away on Sunday night after battling illness.

Lamptey had arrived from Kpando with his teammates when the news of his father's demise broke.

Kotoko released a statement in solidarity with their talisman, offering support to the midfielder in difficult times.

"Asante Kotoko is deeply saddened by the death of Richmond Lamptey's father, Mr Odarkwei Lamptey, whose passing occurred last night. The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with our deputy skipper and his family," wrote the club on X.

The Black Stars midfielder has been excused from club duties as he mourns the death of his father.

Lamptey was part of Ghana's team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last month.

The former Inter Allies and WAFA star has been one of the best players on the local scene.