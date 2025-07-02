Asante Kotoko move is a big step in my career – Seth Kwadwo

Midfielder Seth Kwadwo has shared his excitement after securing a move to Asante Kotoko in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old, who came through the ranks of Asokwa Deportivo has penned a four-year deal to join the Ghanaian giants heading into the new campaign.

Kwadwo joins the Porcupine warriors following a remarkable three-year spell at Bechem United. He becomes the sixth signing for Kotoko after goalkeeper Aziz Dari Haruna, Zackaria Fuseini, Johnson Owusu Oppong, Francis Acquah, and Hubert Gyau.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is the third Bechem United player to join the club this summer after Francis Acquah and Aziz Dari Haruna.

“This is a big step in my career and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he said after completing his switch to the Ghanaian giants.

“I spoke with Aziz and Francis before making the move, and they had nothing but good things to say about the club. That gave me a lot of confidence. I’m excited to get started and ready to give everything to help the team win.” He said.

Kwadwo is a combative and disciplined midfielder who adds bite and balance to the middle of the park. His signing is a timely one, following the injury to Andrews Ntim Manu.

He provides added depth to the squad as the team gear up for the upcoming campaign, particularly in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 22-year-old spent three seasons at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, establishing himself as a key cog to team and racking up 72 appearances in the Premier League.

Despite injury setbacks during the recently ended season, he still managed 11 league appearances after recovering in the second half of the campaign.

Kwadwo enjoyed a standout debut season in 2022/23, winning Bechem United’s Player of the Season award with 3 goals, 10 assists and six MVPs.

He followed that up with an even stronger showing the next year, notching 14 goal involvements and earning a call-up to the Black Galaxies.