Asante Kotoko name 18 man squad for Berekum Chelsea friendly

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have named an 18 man squad for their friendly against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors will play the stubborn Chelsea side this afternoon with a strong side which includes star Burkinabe forward Yacouba Sogne.

Captain Amos Frimpong, who is expected to be signing a new deal will lead the side with evergreen midfielder Jordan Opoku in the squad.

Kotoko have been in superb form in recent games, and recorded back-to-back victories over rivals Hearts of Oak in the two-legged Super Two clash played at the Baba Yara Stadium last month.

The Porcupines followed it up with a 3-2 win over regional rivals Ashgold in Kumasi in the 1st leg of the Golden Clah before losing in a controversial manner by a similar margin in the 2nd leg game played at the Len Clay Stadium last week.

Berekum Chelsea have always given Kotoko a tough challenge, and Sunday's fixture is expected to be indifferent as coach Akakpo Patron desires to use the duel to fine-tune his tactics ahead of the Africa Community Cup.

BELOW IS THE SQUAD FOR THE GAME

Felix Annan, Danlad, Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Samuel Frimpong, Agyemang Badu, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Owusu, Richard Senanu ,Prince Acquah, Jordan Opoku, Kwame Boahen, Douglas Ansah, Sylla Mohammed, Songne Yacouba, Obed Owusu, Frederick Boateng and Osman Ibrahim