Asante Kotoko name 18-man squad for San Pedro clash

Asante Kotoko Coach Kjetil Zachariason has named a strong 18-man squad for the trip to Ivory Coast ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs second leg against San Pedro.

Yacouba returns to the squad for the trip after earlier missing out in the away game against Etoile Sportive du Sahel.

Asante Kotoko will be heading into the game with a goal margin and will be hoping to secure qualification to the group stage.

Below is the list of players making the trip

Felix,K. Osei

A. Badu, P. Yeboah, A. Wahab, E. Dacosta, S. Ayiku, E. Owusu

J. Blay, C. Ameyaw, A. Didi, E. Gyamfi, A. Okra, S. Frimpong, K. Andoh

R. Arthur, S. Yacouba, N. Keita