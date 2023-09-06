Asante Kotoko NCC Chairman Christopher Demenya begs fans to sign up to Fabu Census

Chairman of Asante Kotoko supporters’ group, Christopher Demenya has appealed to their fans to sign on to their official database, the Fabu Census.

The Fabu Census captures data of their supporters and also allows them to make financial contributions to the club at the end of each month.

Demenya believes the fans can raise enough revenue to support the club which will give them a say in how the club is run.

He told Kessben Sports: “The Fabucensus is the backbone of Kotoko. Supporters need to register on the Fabu Census. What project can’t we do if we can raise a lot of money as supporters? That’s what as supporters we should be thinking about and stop blaming individuals. The team belongs to us. We exist when the team exists.

“So, I am begging the fans to register with the Fabu Census. They should pay because fans of all the teams we support in Europe pay dues.

“When we do this, we will have a say in how the club is run. If we contribute something to the club each month, we will even have a say in selecting people to manage the club. Spend your money on the team.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante