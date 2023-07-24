GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko NCC Chairman Christopher Demenya hails reappointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach

Published on: 24 July 2023
Asante Kotoko NCC Chairman Christopher Demenya hails reappointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach
Christopher Demenya

Chairman of the National Circles Council of Asante Kotoko, Christopher Demenya has welcomed the return of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach of the club.

Dr. Ogum left the club after the 2021-22 season despite guiding the club to a Ghana Premier League title triumph for the first time in eight years.

His departure saw the appointment of Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo who was fired mid-way through last season. Abdul Gazale, an assistant coach, was chosen as a temporary coach until the end of the season.

The Chairman of the supporters’ group of the club has expressed confidence in the re-hiring of Ogum. Demenya said: “It’s the best decision for Kotoko. He has done it before. He can do it.”

Dr. Ogum is expected to lead the club's recruitment and pre-season training towards the 2023-24 as they aim to reclaim the premiership title.

By Suleman Asante

By Suleman Asante
