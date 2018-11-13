Asante Kotoko need better preparation ahead of Africa campaign - Karim Zito

Black Starlets coach Karim Zito has urged Asante Kotoko to play more international friendly matches as the team prepares to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently in camp preparing assiduously to represent Ghana in the continent's second-tier inter club competition.

Lack of competitive football in the country at the moment is forcing the team to play low profile friendly matches.

And coach Zito believes the situation is not satisfactory enough for his former side if they are to mount a serious challenge for the title in the competition.

“Playing against division premier league and division one teams is not good enough. C.K Akonnor will need international friendly matches to prepare the team well," Coach Zito told Happy FM.

The Reds continued their preparations ahead of the tournament over the weekend when they defeated lower-tier side Unicorn FC 2-0 at the Essipong Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, they will engage Medeama SC at the same venue on Wednesday before squaring off against Togolese side Gomido FC on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko have been paired against the winner of the Cameroon FA Cup competition in the preliminary stage of the competition, which is set to come off on November 28, 2018, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.