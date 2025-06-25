Asante Kotoko new recruit Hubert Gyau likens his style of play to PSG and Portugal star Vitinha

Newly signed Asante Kotoko midfielder Hubert Gyau has likened his style of play to Paris Saint Germain and Portugal star Vitinha.

The 20-year-old midfielder completed his switch from Berekum Chelsea to the Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday after a breakthrough 2024/25 season in which he became a central figure for the club.

Having made his debut in the previous campaign with 12 appearances as an 18-year-old, Gyau went on to feature in 27 matches in the recently concluded season, impressing with his consistent performances and maturity in midfield.

Speaking to the club’s media, Gyau disclosed he possesses similar qualities of the Portuguese midfielder, who has recently emerged as one of the top midfielders across the globe.

“I see my style of play akin to that of PSG’s Vitinha. I will plead with the fans to keep supporting and I will also do my best for the team” he said.

Known for his composure and tactical awareness, the midfielder is expected to play a key role for the Porcupine Warriors.

The midfielder is expected to report for pre-season training in Kumasi later this month, with Kotoko hoping his arrival will strengthen their push for silverware in the 2025/26 campaign.