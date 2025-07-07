Asante Kotoko new recruit Zackaria Fuseini shares excitement after clinching first silverware with club

Newly signed Asante Kotoko defender Zackaria Fuseini has shared his excitement after securing his first silverware with the Ghanaian giants.

Fuseini, who recently signed for the Porcupine Warriors was called to action on Sunday when his outfit triumphed over Hearts of Oak to annex the President Cup title.

In a high-stake clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, Kotoko staged a strong comeback to beat the Phobians 2-1 to secure a record-extending ninth President’s Cup title.

“A new beginning” wrote Fuseini while celebrating his first silverware with the Ghanaian giants. “The journey just started, many more success stories will be written”

Hamza Issah opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak in the first half, capitalising on a mistake by goalkeeper Mohamed Camara.

However, Kotoko responded strongly in the second half. Defender Konadu Yiadom turned a cross into his own net to bring the Porcupine Warriors level. Moments later, Kwame Opoku punished poor defending with a simple finish to make it 2-1.

Kotoko will now shift their attention to the upcoming Toyota Cup match against Kaizer Chiefs scheduled for July 26, 2025 in South Africa.